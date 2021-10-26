Particl (PART) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,041.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Particl coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market capitalization of $22.48 million and $11,041.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Particl has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013116 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $504.36 or 0.00811556 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Particl

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,663,552 coins and its circulating supply is 11,639,024 coins. The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

