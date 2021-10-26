Patrick W. Smith Sells 38,401 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 38,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.76, for a total value of $6,979,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.20. 318,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,545. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.44. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.66 and a 12-month high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,220,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $1,044,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $800,752,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $341,420,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $340,588,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

