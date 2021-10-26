Patrick W. Smith Sells 47,120 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.26, for a total value of $8,540,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXON stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $180.20. The stock had a trading volume of 318,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.44.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

