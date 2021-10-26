Paytomat (PTI) Trading Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 124.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market cap of $41,779.25 and $3.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paytomat has traded 19.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The official message board for Paytomat is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @paytomat and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

