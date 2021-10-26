Pendle (PENDLE) One Day Volume Hits $3.61 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $55.84 million and $3.61 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,251,271 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Pendle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.