PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,744,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,548,000 after purchasing an additional 128,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,846,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $161.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

