Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.24% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

PERI traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 171,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

