Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PERI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Perion Network stock traded up $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 171,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $28.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $18,148,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the second quarter valued at about $14,380,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 29.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 36.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 105,170 shares during the period. 40.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

