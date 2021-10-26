Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $265.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,624.28 or 1.00169997 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00067329 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.99 or 0.00330441 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00560150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.93 or 0.00198159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00013545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002204 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,760,925 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.