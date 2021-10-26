Phore Hits One Day Volume of $6,637.00 (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000125 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phore has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $6,637.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.43 or 0.01029625 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,270,205 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

