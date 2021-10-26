PIN (PIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.37 Million

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00073364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00076459 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00102796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,890.41 or 1.00609732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.25 or 0.06845919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

