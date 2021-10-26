Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.96 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $368.09 million and $1.56 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00267712 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.57 or 0.00110611 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.00139013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002688 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 187,747,914 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

