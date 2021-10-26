Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 879,042 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £96,694.62 ($126,332.14).

Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 11.24 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of £33.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13. Plant Health Care plc has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the health, vigor, and yield of field crops, such as corn, soybeans, cotton, and rice, as well as specialty crops, including fruits and vegetables.

