Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Christopher (Chris) Richards Sells 879,042 Shares

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) insider Christopher (Chris) Richards sold 879,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14), for a total value of £96,694.62 ($126,332.14).
Shares of PHC stock opened at GBX 11.24 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 12.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of £33.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13. Plant Health Care plc has a one year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Plant Health Care Company Profile
