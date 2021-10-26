Playgroundz (IOG) Hits One Day Volume of $983.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $272,630.84 and approximately $983.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

