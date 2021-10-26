PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Tops $17.93 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $17.93 million and approximately $22,777.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00054596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.65 or 0.00215902 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00103578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.