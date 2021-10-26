Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.60

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 30655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

