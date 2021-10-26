Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.60

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.60 and last traded at $19.68, with a volume of 30655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRPL. Truist cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,363,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after buying an additional 664,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,634,000 after buying an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 374,708 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Purple Innovation by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,810,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 569,052 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

