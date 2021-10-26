Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton Issued By Griffin Securities (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 163.89 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.63.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter worth $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.