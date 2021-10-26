Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. B. Riley also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

CSWC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

CSWC stock opened at $28.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Capital Southwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

In related news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,759 shares in the company, valued at $187,359.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last 90 days. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSWC. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

