Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Raised by Barrington Research

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Marcus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.92. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 60.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in The Marcus by 4.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 717,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Marcus by 521.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

