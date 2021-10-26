Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Issued By KeyCorp

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $40.73 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 7.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

