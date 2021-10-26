Qbao (QBT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $80,975.00

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Qbao has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Qbao has a market capitalization of $536,108.99 and $80,975.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qbao coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

