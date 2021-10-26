Qcash Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.96 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Qcash has a total market cap of $70.96 million and approximately $183.26 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Qcash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.