QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Price Up 14.3% Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $50,534.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.