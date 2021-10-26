Quantstamp (QSP) Tops One Day Volume of $536,985.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $42.49 million and approximately $536,985.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0595 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00052881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00213019 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005092 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.59 or 0.00103702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Quantstamp Coin Profile

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

