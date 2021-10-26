Raven Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $9.82 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $37,292.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.