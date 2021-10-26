Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,811,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,887 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Raytheon Technologies worth $325,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 76,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

