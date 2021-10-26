Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Schneider Electric S.E. (SU)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA: SU):

10/26/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/15/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/14/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/4/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/1/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €165.00 ($194.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/10/2021 – Schneider Electric S.E. was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SU stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) on Tuesday, hitting €140.60 ($165.41). 614,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €149.45 and a 200-day moving average of €139.65.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

