Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Matador Resources (MTDR)

10/26/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Matador Resources is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein it operated four drilling rigs this year. The company began operating a fifth drilling rig to drill an additional salt water disposal well in the Greater Stebbins area. It plans to turn to sales nine wells in the area during fourth-quarter 2021. The upstream company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. The company's cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

10/13/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matador has a strong presence in oil-rich core acres of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin, wherein the company is planning to operate four drilling rigs throughout the remainder of 2021. It has a plan of turning 49 gross operated wells to sales this year. The company has hedging deals for 2021 oil and gas production in place, which will help it to navigate through any weak price environment. Notably, Matador has strong cost-control initiatives, which is expected to boost its bottom line. However, the company has significant reliance on debt. Its cash balance of only $79.2 million raises questions regarding its ability to meet its debt obligations. Also, there is uncertainty in upstream businesses since the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt the energy sector. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

9/15/2021 – Matador Resources was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

Shares of NYSE MTDR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 41,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 593.1% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 85,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

