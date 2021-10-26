Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Repligen worth $11,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of Repligen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $274.67 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.10.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.