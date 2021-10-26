REPO (REPO) Achieves Market Cap of $5.13 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $5.13 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00073715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00076822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00102566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,807.02 or 0.99944887 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.66 or 0.06894510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002678 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.