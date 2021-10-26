Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Tullow Oil (TUWLF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS: TUWLF):

10/15/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Tullow Oil was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TUWLF remained flat at $$0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,723. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. Tullow Oil plc has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.94.

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.