Reviewing Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) & Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Gravity alerts:

This table compares Gravity and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 18.15% 42.28% 29.60% Points International -1.45% -8.17% -3.20%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gravity and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Points International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Points International has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.60%. Given Points International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Gravity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $344.25 million 2.08 $50.16 million N/A N/A Points International $217.39 million 1.19 -$5.36 million ($0.27) -63.93

Gravity has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Summary

Gravity beats Points International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of online games, software and other related services. It operates through the following business fields: Online Games Development Business, Game Publishing Business, Mobile Business, Multi Platform Business, One Source Multi Use Business and the Internet Protocol Television Business. The Online Game Development Business focuses on developing and servicing competitive games with various genres and unique features such as Ragnarok Online II, Requiem online, and Pucca Racing. The Game Publishing Business seeks to expand its business into publishing, music, merchandising, and animation. The Mobile Game Business develops mobile games based on Ragnarok Online and offers role-playing games, shooting, puzzle, and sports genres in its mobile game collection. The Multi Platform Business offers online and mobile games, and is currently in the process of developing Ragnarok DS, PSP, and XBOX 360 Live PSN. The One Source Multi Use Business invests continually to improve the quality of the game industry. The Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)Business covers network games based on IPTV, imbedded games based on STB, and new game services

About Points International

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment comprises a range of applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform. The Points Travel segment involves in connecting the world of online travel bookings with the loyalty industry, and consists of the firm’s Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company was founded by Christopher J. D. Barnard and Robert T. MacLean in January 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gravity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.