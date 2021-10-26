Reviewing Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) & BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) and BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $348.61 million 5.93 $77.76 million $1.65 22.65 BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.39 $5.52 million N/A N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Dividends

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 1 1 0 2.50 BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.66%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than BEO Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and BEO Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 34.16% 11.11% 1.46% BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats BEO Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

BEO Bancorp Company Profile

BEO Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial and consumer financing, and banking and mortgage lending services. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Heppner, OR.

