Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.83 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

