Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RIO. CLSA lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,340. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average of $80.75. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

