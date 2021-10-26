Roper Technologies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.28 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roper Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $15.28 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.15. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Roper Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $487.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $362.90 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.79. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,120,000 after buying an additional 248,542 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after buying an additional 228,541 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

