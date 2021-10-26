Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,508. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AB Volvo will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

