Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised AB Volvo (publ) to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLVLY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 96,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,508. AB Volvo has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.