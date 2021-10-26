SAFE DEAL One Day Volume Reaches $426,435.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.82 or 0.00004529 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $426,435.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00071432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,350.46 or 1.00105937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.10 or 0.06724154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 1,947,794 coins and its circulating supply is 946,755 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

