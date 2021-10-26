SafeInsure Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $105,102.05 and $223.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042204 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001059 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,667,442 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

