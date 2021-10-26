Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,220.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,220 ($15.94) and last traded at GBX 1,215 ($15.87), with a volume of 51304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,207 ($15.77).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,116.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,002.06.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

