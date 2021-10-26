saffron.finance Price Reaches $655.44 on Major Exchanges (SFI)

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. In the last week, saffron.finance has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One saffron.finance coin can now be bought for about $655.44 or 0.01043402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $59.85 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

saffron.finance Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 92,123 coins and its circulating supply is 91,306 coins. The official message board for saffron.finance is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

