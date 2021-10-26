Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $3,298,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.41. 149,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,012,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

