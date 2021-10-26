Selfkey (KEY) 1-Day Volume Tops $24.78 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. Selfkey has a market cap of $59.86 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005227 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00215362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00104077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.