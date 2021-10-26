Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sensata Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.760-$0.820 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.76-$0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ST traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 27,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.52 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.