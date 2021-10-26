Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $202.40 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $202.40 million and $1.90 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0379 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 12,929,058,272 coins and its circulating supply is 5,343,529,118 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.