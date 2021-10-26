Sessia (KICKS) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,030.00

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Sessia has a total market capitalization of $367,546.30 and approximately $48,030.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

