Shroom.Finance (SHROOM) Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Shroom.Finance (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Shroom.Finance has a market capitalization of $19.96 million and approximately $810,879.00 worth of Shroom.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shroom.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shroom.Finance has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00054112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.48 or 0.00213798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.90 or 0.00103862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shroom.Finance Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Shroom.Finance’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Shroom.Finance’s official website is shroom.finance . Shroom.Finance’s official Twitter account is @ShroomFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Shroom.Finance Coin Trading

