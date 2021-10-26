Shyft Network (SHFT) Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges

Shyft Network (CURRENCY:SHFT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001278 BTC on popular exchanges. Shyft Network has a market capitalization of $113.04 million and $210,986.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shyft Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00053694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.40 or 0.00213032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00104162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011683 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network (SHFT) is a coin. Shyft Network’s total supply is 2,520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,380,694 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present. “

Buying and Selling Shyft Network

