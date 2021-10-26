SIBCoin Trading Up 18.5% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $591,727.31 and $580.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,989.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,217.22 or 0.06803107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.65 or 0.00312395 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $616.50 or 0.00994515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.21 or 0.00468167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.56 or 0.00279977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00248513 BTC.

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,490,967 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

